The Other/Promised Land

English Theatre Berlin Fidicinstrasse 40, 10965 Berlin

by

Artists in Residence Shlomo Lieberman and Ulrich Leinz confront three very different love stories in their performance: disturbing memories about the grandmother who survived Auschwitz, painful love letters of the German grandfather from Warsaw in 1943 and their own attempt to survive their relationship as a gay German/Israeli couple in Berlin.

English Theatre Berlin Fidicinstrasse 40, 10965 Berlin
by

