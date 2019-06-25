The Present is not Enough: Black Privilege

Black Privilege is a dance performance that stages an inter sectional experience as a black,lesbian mother through a contemporary choreography to comment on racist, power and tribal structures in South Africa.
Info
Dance, Theater & Dance
HAU 2 Hallesches Ufer 32, 10963 Berlin
Iomauna Media GmbH