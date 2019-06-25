The Present is not Enough: Black Privilege

Google Calendar - The Present is not Enough: Black Privilege - 2019-06-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Present is not Enough: Black Privilege - 2019-06-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Present is not Enough: Black Privilege - 2019-06-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Present is not Enough: Black Privilege - 2019-06-25 20:00:00

HAU 2 Hallesches Ufer 32, 10963 Berlin

Black Privilege is a dance performance that stages an inter sectional experience as a black,lesbian mother through a contemporary choreography to comment on racist, power and tribal structures in South Africa.

Info

HAU 2 Hallesches Ufer 32, 10963 Berlin View Map
Dance, Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - The Present is not Enough: Black Privilege - 2019-06-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Present is not Enough: Black Privilege - 2019-06-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Present is not Enough: Black Privilege - 2019-06-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Present is not Enough: Black Privilege - 2019-06-25 20:00:00 Google Calendar - The Present is not Enough: Black Privilege - 2019-06-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Present is not Enough: Black Privilege - 2019-06-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Present is not Enough: Black Privilege - 2019-06-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Present is not Enough: Black Privilege - 2019-06-26 20:00:00

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters