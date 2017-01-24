The Shadow Trilogy

Highly recommended three-piece dance / performance meditation on shadows by Naoko Tanaka. Tanaka builds installations and then navigates them holding a light. While these object-scapes are dreamlike and evocative (drawers floating askew in midair, held up by their spilling contents), this isn’t really object theatre. The real métier of Shadow Trilogy are the shadows themselves. They are cast onto the floor and projected onto scrims as Tanaka carefully directs her small light around the installations to create abstract, ever-changing shadows.
Die Scheinwerferin, Feb 9, 19:00 | Absolute Helligkeit, Feb 9, 20:00 | Unverinnerlicht, Feb 11, 20:00
Info
Sophiensaele Sophienstraße 18, 10178 Berlin View Map
