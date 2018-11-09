Theater der Dinge Opens!

Schaubude Greifswalder Straβe 81-84, 10405 Berlin

Schaubude’s “Theatre of Things”, an international festival for contemporary puppet theatre, starts with the piece Diary Between the Lines, which investigates Berlin memories through intimate objects. Through Nov 15.

