Theater der Dinge Opens!

Schaubude’s “Theatre of Things”, an international festival for contemporary puppet theatre, starts with the piece Diary Between the Lines, which investigates Berlin memories through intimate objects. Through Nov 15.
Info
Theater & Dance
Schaubude Greifswalder Straβe 81-84, 10405 Berlin
Schaubude’s “Theatre of Things”, an international festival for contemporary puppet theatre, starts with the piece Diary Between the Lines, which investigates Berlin memories through intimate objects. Through Nov 15.
Iomauna Media GmbH