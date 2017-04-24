Theatertreffen 2017

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

by

What’s not to love about the biggest theatre festival in the whole German-speaking world? Art festivals can be too icy and film festivals too shiny, but Theatertreffen is just marching to its own weirdo beat. From May 6-21, the Haus der Berliner Festspiele becomes an early summer camp for theatre nerds, who fly in from all over the world to catch the 10 “most notable” productions of the previous year, the work of five experimental and promising young writers (in the Stückemarkt programme) and as many workshops, panels, and discussions as you could ever want to attend. The German-insecure need not worry, either. All of this year’s featured productions will run with English surtitles, if they’re in German at all, that is: two of them are basically silent, and one (Real Magic) is in English already!

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

Theater & Dance

