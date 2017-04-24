Theatertreffen 2017

What’s not to love about the biggest theatre festival in the whole German-speaking world? Art festivals can be too icy and film festivals too shiny, but Theatertreffen is just marching to its own weirdo beat. From May 6-21, the Haus der Berliner Festspiele becomes an early summer camp for theatre nerds, who fly in from all over the world to catch the 10 “most notable” productions of the previous year, the work of five experimental and promising young writers (in the Stückemarkt programme) and as many workshops, panels, and discussions as you could ever want to attend. The German-insecure need not worry, either. All of this year’s featured productions will run with English surtitles, if they’re in German at all, that is: two of them are basically silent, and one (Real Magic) is in English already!
Info
Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin View Map
That's it? This story has no substance, I was expecting a deeper analysis of the situation not jus
emile | My friend and Le Pen
The owner of this place is a complete nut job who threatens to sue people out of the blue. Happy to
Anon | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian
As one of them seemed to think he was cop and had to do some kind restraint on me. I can say BVG is
joe bentley | Screw the BVG!
The efficacy rate is close to 100% rather than just 90... quite a big difference.
Marius | Putting gays on the pill
If you were an expat in a foreign land, you would quickly find that English is used as a universal
Ace | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”