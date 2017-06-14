Till Someone Sneezes (Berlin International Youth Theatre)

Inspired by Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth, the Berlin International Youth Theatre take a look at community and catastrophe in this dark comedy, with a family too caught up in the trivialities of daily life to recognise impending disaster.
Info
English Theatre Berlin Fidicinstrasse 40, 10965 Berlin View Map
