Time Krystal: Music in Non-Equilibrium II

Ercklentz Neumann. The electro-acoustic duo Ercklentz Neumann (Sabine Ercklentz and Andrea Neumann) has been researching the poetry in sound and noise since the late 1990s. Ercklentz Neumann are part of the Composer Performer ensemble 'Les Femmes Savantes'. Berlin, 9 june 2010.