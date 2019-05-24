Time Krystal: Music in Non-Equilibrium II

1 of 3
2 of 3
Anja Weber
Ercklentz Neumann. The electro-acoustic duo Ercklentz Neumann (S
Ercklentz Neumann. The electro-acoustic duo Ercklentz Neumann (Sabine Ercklentz and Andrea Neumann) has been researching the poetry in sound and noise since the late 1990s. Ercklentz Neumann are part of the Composer Performer ensemble 'Les Femmes Savantes'. Berlin, 9 june 2010.
3 of 3
Ruth Medjber
For the second round of Time Krystal, the concert series dealing with states of non-equilibrium, Julia Reidy, Ercklentz Neumann and Jan Jelinek presents Zwischen pursue states of continuous change, using a mix of acoustic and electronic instruments.