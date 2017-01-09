Much of choreographer Clément Layes' work is settled right inside the gap between performance art and dance. His current piece, TITLE, looks at mundane objects, "the silent companions" of everyday life, and explores the impact they have on our inner lives. Part of the Uferstudios' Purple: International Dance Festival for Young Audiences.
Uferstudios Uferstraße 23, 13357 Berlin View Map
