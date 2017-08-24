Tori Amos

Tempodrom Möckernstraße 10-25, 10963 Berlin

Tori Amos, probably the most famous of the solo artists playing this month, still gets the “alternative” boot at the Grammys, which she hasn’t won to this day. Grammy nominations hasn't stolen the incredible voice from the Cornflake Girl, though.

Tempodrom Möckernstraße 10-25, 10963 Berlin
