Torstraßenfestival

to Google Calendar - Torstraßenfestival - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Torstraßenfestival - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Torstraßenfestival - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Torstraßenfestival - 2017-06-08 00:00:00

Kaffee Burger Torstraße 60, 10119 Berlin

by

Torstraßenfestival is attempting to get past its “Seven- Year Itch” by expanding over four days and nine venues, many of them way beyond the namesake street. We’ll be in the centre of the fray on Saturday at Kaffee Burger with Berliner supergroup Half Girl, “Prettyboy” crooner Sam Vance-Law and more, surrounded by the likes of Flamingods, Mary Ocher and Stella Chiweshe, before Oum Shatt, Perera Elsewhere and Magic Island sing us out on Sunday.

Info

Kaffee Burger Torstraße 60, 10119 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Torstraßenfestival - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Torstraßenfestival - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Torstraßenfestival - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Torstraßenfestival - 2017-06-08 00:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 24, 2017

Thursday

May 25, 2017

Friday

May 26, 2017

Saturday

May 27, 2017

Sunday

May 28, 2017

Monday

May 29, 2017

Tuesday

May 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription