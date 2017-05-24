Torstraßenfestival is attempting to get past its “Seven- Year Itch” by expanding over four days and nine venues, many of them way beyond the namesake street. We’ll be in the centre of the fray on Saturday at Kaffee Burger with Berliner supergroup Half Girl, “Prettyboy” crooner Sam Vance-Law and more, surrounded by the likes of Flamingods, Mary Ocher and Stella Chiweshe, before Oum Shatt, Perera Elsewhere and Magic Island sing us out on Sunday.