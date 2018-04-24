Tranny Fag (Bixa Travesty)

Sisyphos Hauptstraße 15, 10317 Berlin

Berlin Film Society kicks off a summer season of screenings at Sisyphos with this rousing portrait of Brazilian trans hip-hop pioneer Linn da Quebrada, winner of the Teddy Award for best LGBTQ doc at this year’s Berlinale.

