Transmediale: Alien matter

Themed “ever elusive”, the 30th edition of art and technology festival Transmediale will kick the newly-renovated Haus der Kulturen der Welt back into gear. The talks, screenings and performances run February 2-5 only, but the exhibition Alien matter continues through the month. As curated by Inke Arns, it deals with the creeping influence of machine learning, AI and “the internet of things” via the works of 25 Berlin-based and international artists. In other words: art robots. More than one.