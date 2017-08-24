Traurig und Untanzbar

Kantine am Berghain Rüdersdorfer Straße 70, 10243 Berlin

An attempt to bring back melancholy chic? Why not, as long as it doesn’t involve a parade of brooding teens in H&M’s latest flannelwear? Denovali’s Subheim, Monolog, Field Rotation and Eric Carl make sure of that.

Kantine am Berghain Rüdersdorfer Straße 70, 10243 Berlin
