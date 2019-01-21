How about going at it with a bit of outrage-induced discourse wrapped in a neat noise and post-punk package by Berlin homeboys Trucks. The four-piece, which released its positively nihilistic album Nicht Nichts in October last year, provides the perfect dissonant soundtrack to anyone pondering on the meaning of life, the universe and everything else. Their lyrics are all in German, but what the hell. The music says it all anyway.
Info
Schokoladen Ackerstraße 169, 10115 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music