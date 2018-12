× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Piotr Skrzypczyk × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Piotr Skrzypczyk Prev Next

Check out the new dance and circus project from Wojtek Klemm based on a text from Mariam Bousselmi. How does one describe that moment of breakdown? How does one describe that moment of happiness? Through dance based on individual biographies, go on a movement-based exploration of truth.