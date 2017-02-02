UM:LAUT Stummfilm-Konzert mit múm

Google Calendar - UM:LAUT Stummfilm-Konzert mit múm - 2017-02-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UM:LAUT Stummfilm-Konzert mit múm - 2017-02-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UM:LAUT Stummfilm-Konzert mit múm - 2017-02-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - UM:LAUT Stummfilm-Konzert mit múm - 2017-02-11 20:00:00

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin

by

The much-praised sound-collective from Iceland scores the silent film classic Menschen am Sonntag (1930). A look at how Berliners spent their leisure time toward the end of the Weimar era, the movie (co-directed by Billy Wilder) is one of the prime examples of the late 1920s' new cinema of objectivity.

Info

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - UM:LAUT Stummfilm-Konzert mit múm - 2017-02-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UM:LAUT Stummfilm-Konzert mit múm - 2017-02-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UM:LAUT Stummfilm-Konzert mit múm - 2017-02-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - UM:LAUT Stummfilm-Konzert mit múm - 2017-02-11 20:00:00 Google Calendar - UM:LAUT Stummfilm-Konzert mit múm - 2017-02-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - UM:LAUT Stummfilm-Konzert mit múm - 2017-02-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UM:LAUT Stummfilm-Konzert mit múm - 2017-02-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - UM:LAUT Stummfilm-Konzert mit múm - 2017-02-12 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Thursday

February 9, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription