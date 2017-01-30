The Vagina Monologues

Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Genthiner Straße 20, 10785 Berlin

by

Celebrate a different kind of V-Day with Eve Ensler's famed tragic-comic series of stories vaginas would tell if they could talk. Born in NYC over two decades ago the show has since traveled the world, but if you haven't seen it yet, here's your chance. Food and drinks will be flowing before the show with dancing after. All proceeds will benefit the non-profit TERRE DES FEMMES.

Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Genthiner Straße 20, 10785 Berlin

