Collegium Hungaricum Dorotheenstraße 12, 10117 Berlin

Mini-bookworms can delight in this programme of readings, workshops and talks in both German and English. It kick-offs with an English-language opening address and reading by Jacqueline Woodson, author of 2014’s prize-winning Brown Girl Dreaming. It’s all open to the public and free of charge!

Collegium Hungaricum Dorotheenstraße 12, 10117 Berlin

Kids & Family, Talks & Readings

