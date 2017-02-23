Mini-bookworms can delight in this programme of readings, workshops and talks in both German and English. It kick-offs with an English-language opening address and reading by Jacqueline Woodson, author of 2014’s prize-winning Brown Girl Dreaming. It’s all open to the public and free of charge!
Collegium Hungaricum Dorotheenstraße 12, 10117 Berlin
