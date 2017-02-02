Violently Happy

Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin

Take an intimate look at the unconventional body practices of Felix Ruckert's Schwelle 7. Paola Calvo's Violently Happy depicts Ruckert's (former) space as a kind of urban utopia of liberated sexuality in an honest and close documentation of the lives and desires of those involved and one artist's unique vision. With English subs.

