Looking for a more intense movie experience? Immerse yourself in fictive worlds through state-of-the-art VR technology and selected 360° films, presented by Magenta VR, Telekom's Virtual Reality App. Enjoy three short films: the animated film "Crow: The Legend" by director of Madagascar, the wildlife documentary "Wild Immersion Africa" and the spherical VR experience "Conscious Existence".