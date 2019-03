× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

The fest for young auteurs Visionär Film Festival kicks off in style with a live performances from electronic artist Frau W, a series of shorts from Madrid, an homage to Bruce LaBruce with a screening of No Skin Off My Ass and even a Q&A with the producer Jürgen Brüning.