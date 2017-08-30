Vivienne Westwood: Get a Life (Bread & Butter)

Arena/Badeschiff Eichenstraße 4, 12435 Berlin

The punk and fashion icon shares her thoughts on past, present and future as well as the importance of books, literature and art at the fashion fair. The talk takes place in the venue's Festsaal. A retrospective exhibition runs alongside all of Bread & Butter.

Arena/Badeschiff Eichenstraße 4, 12435 Berlin View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
