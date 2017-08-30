Vogue Fashion Night Out

Bikini Berlin Budapester Straße 38-50, 10787 Berlin

Vogue Germany transforms the concept shopping mall into a fashion wonderland. Late-night shopping and special offers in its flagship stores, concept stores and pop-ups. Special guest: Berlin singer Balbina.

Bikini Berlin Budapester Straße 38-50, 10787 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
