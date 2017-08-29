Reading: "Vom nassen Fisch in den Lunapark" by Volker Kutscher

Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin

by

Berlin in the roaring 20s, police detective Gereon Rath solves murders in this city addicted to wild parties and excess... Let author Volker Kutscher take you back to the Weimar Republik in this best-of reading from his (German) crime novels.

Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin
