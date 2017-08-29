Berlin in the roaring 20s, police detective Gereon Rath solves murders in this city addicted to wild parties and excess... Let author Volker Kutscher take you back to the Weimar Republik in this best-of reading from his (German) crime novels.
Reading: "Vom nassen Fisch in den Lunapark" by Volker Kutscher
Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin
Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin View Map
Talks & Readings
In cooperation with critic.de
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDie Neuen Schweden
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicChoreos - The Tyger
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicChoreos - The Tyger
-
Food & DrinkG&T Festival
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonth of Contemporary Music: Opening Concert
Saturday
-
Health & WellnessPaleo Convention
-
Concerts & Live MusicEast Side Music Days
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicModerat
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicEast Side Music Days
-
-
Health & WellnessPaleo Convention
-
Concerts & Live Music Film100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra)
-
Food & DrinkSeafood Sundays
-
Concerts & Live MusicLAKE
Monday
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicKlassik and Elektronik Music Play: The City
"After all the money put into it, it has to open at some point." Das ist ein Denkfehler. Einfach m
German | Seymour Gris: Tegel's gotta close!
If you care about social and economic justice for all, then this is the party to vote for! Check ou
diana | John Riceburg: Crowdsource my vote!
Sorry, the 1.1 Million Euro is per day. Those are the DAILY costs for BER. Of course the Senate is
Endlos | Seymour Gris: Tegel's gotta close!
First of all. There is a very strong probability that BER will never open. And a threat to BER that
Endlos | Seymour Gris: Tegel's gotta close!
I don't agree with Spahns' underwear comment (a solution here would be private shower cabins), but
RYAN KING | Seymour Gris: Too much English in Berlin, Herr Spahn?