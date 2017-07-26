Walter Glasshouse

to Google Calendar - Walter Glasshouse - 2017-08-04 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walter Glasshouse - 2017-08-04 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walter Glasshouse - 2017-08-04 22:00:00 iCalendar - Walter Glasshouse - 2017-08-04 22:00:00

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin

by

Walter Glasshouse is bringing his Detroit sound from the birthplace of techno to Berlin's devoted streets. Hit up Eschschloraque next Friday to experience the underground DJ and producer's  unique music philosophy and respect for techno history.

Info
Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Walter Glasshouse - 2017-08-04 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walter Glasshouse - 2017-08-04 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walter Glasshouse - 2017-08-04 22:00:00 iCalendar - Walter Glasshouse - 2017-08-04 22:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

July 27, 2017

Friday

July 28, 2017

Saturday

July 29, 2017

Sunday

July 30, 2017

Monday

July 31, 2017

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription