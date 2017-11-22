Washed Out

Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 10999 Berlin

American artist Ernest Greene brings his new multimedial album Mister Mellow to town. Critically acclaimed, it's the perfect chillwave and synth-pop sound to cure your Sunday of anything from Christmas stress to winter blues.

Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 10999 Berlin
Concerts & Live Music
