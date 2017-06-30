Wassermusik

Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin

Whether you’re there to discuss the political impact of water, watch a film or get down to Ethiopian jazz and Algerian raï, this open-air series at Haus der Kulturen der Welt has got you covered. Concerts start at 7pm.

Info
Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin
Festivals & Fairs
