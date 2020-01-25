Rostock rap group Waving the Guns blend radical antifascism, ironic commentary and soulful, sample-heavy beats to deliver a biting yet witty criticism of post-Wende Germany. It’s an unashamedly unapologetic combination that has landed the group on cult Hamburg label Audiolith and seen them tour with the likes of North German punks Feine Sahne Fischfilet. The group returns to Festsaal Kreuzberg to close their nationwide tour following a sold-out Berlin in concert last May.