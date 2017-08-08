WeihnachtsZauber Gendarmenmarkt

Photo by Michael Setzpfandt
The classic.
Gendarmenmarkt Gendarmenmarkt, 10117 Berlin
Photo by Michael Setzpfandt
The classic.
In cooperation with critic.de
Talks & ReadingsAngela Flury Writer Talk & Reading
-
Theater & DanceKalakuta Republik
-
Art & ExhibitionsRe:Core Exhibition Opening
-
Concerts & Live Music Parties & ClubsIch Bin Eine Berlinerin
-
Theater & DanceKalakuta Republik
-
Concerts & Live MusicWassermusik: Marcos Valle
Concerts & Live MusicRegina Spektor
Concerts & Live MusicPatti Smith and Band
Iomauna Media GmbH
Yes. Finally someone speaking some truth about the matter. Thank you!
Elanna | Wladek Flakin: Pinkwashing at Pride
Wow, thanks for that article, really shows the cynicism involved.
Beccy | Wladek Flakin: Pinkwashing at Pride
I could recommend Sprachart Berlin. There were 9 students in my class, and our teacher was making s
Birgit | Back to Schule
One would think you would ask the Israelis presenting their country and support the fight for equal
En | Wladek Flakin: Pinkwashing at Pride
But this year, after a huge progress, they had their first parade in Beer Sheva, and the mayor hims
Dan | Wladek Flakin: Pinkwashing at Pride