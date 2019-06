× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jeff Busby × 2 of 3 Expand Jeff Busby Photo © Jeff Busby Photo by Jeff Busby × 3 of 3 Expand Jeff Busby Photo Jeff Busby Photo by Jeff Busby Prev Next

This Olivier Award prize-winning production by Joey McKneely is the only opportunity today to see the original choreography by Jerome Robbins. See Maria, Tony, the Jets and the Sharks dance like it's 1957!