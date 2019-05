Massimo Durí, producer at Italian vinery ANTICOBROILO, will be presenting his vineyard and his wines to acknowledge to all of you the work and the love behind the production of every bottle of wine.

BOOKING PREFERRED:

+49 17661278781

030 28704411

Via Facebook (Caravaggi Naturwein)

Via Instagram (@caravaggi_naturwein_bistro)

Via email (naturwein@caravaggi.de)