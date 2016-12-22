Woody Allen Retrospective

to Google Calendar - Woody Allen Retrospective - 2017-01-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woody Allen Retrospective - 2017-01-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woody Allen Retrospective - 2017-01-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Woody Allen Retrospective - 2017-01-01 00:00:00

Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin

Berlin’s first Woody Allen retrospective offers a thrilling reminder of the inconsistent auteur’s impeccable career highs.

Info

Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Woody Allen Retrospective - 2017-01-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Woody Allen Retrospective - 2017-01-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Woody Allen Retrospective - 2017-01-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Woody Allen Retrospective - 2017-01-01 00:00:00

Tags

Agora Rollberg

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Thursday

December 29, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription