Are you angry about the world at large? Toula Limnaios is... channeling her discontent into cathartic choreography. In her 2012 dance piece wut (anger), six dancers and a live composer (Ralf Ollertz) enact a very human emotion. After being on tour in Sao Paulo, Panama and Nürnberg among others, this is your chance to catch the eruptive piece back in Berlin.