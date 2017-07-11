Yoga Circle Teacher Training

YogaCircle Berlin Stargarder Straße 25, 10437 Berlin

Meet Rocky and Micah, the hot yoga Acro couple from San Francisco, and get certified as a yoga instructor in this 200-hour intensive training session. Sign up now and receive a free pink yoga mat! Workshop on through August 27.

YogaCircle Berlin Stargarder Straße 25, 10437 Berlin
