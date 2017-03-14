Yony Leyser: Revolution in Film II // Double Feature

to Google Calendar - Yony Leyser: Revolution in Film II // Double Feature - 2017-03-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yony Leyser: Revolution in Film II // Double Feature - 2017-03-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yony Leyser: Revolution in Film II // Double Feature - 2017-03-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Yony Leyser: Revolution in Film II // Double Feature - 2017-03-24 17:00:00

Sprechsaal Marienstrasse 26, 10117 Berlin

by

Catch Berlin-based American director Yony Leyser at Sprechsaal, as he expounds on the revolutionary potential of cinema, after screening two subversive films: Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq and Bruce LaBruce’s The Raspberry Reich.

Info

Sprechsaal Marienstrasse 26, 10117 Berlin View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Yony Leyser: Revolution in Film II // Double Feature - 2017-03-24 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yony Leyser: Revolution in Film II // Double Feature - 2017-03-24 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yony Leyser: Revolution in Film II // Double Feature - 2017-03-24 17:00:00 iCalendar - Yony Leyser: Revolution in Film II // Double Feature - 2017-03-24 17:00:00

Tags

by

ronewa

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

March 15, 2017

Thursday

March 16, 2017

Friday

March 17, 2017

Saturday

March 18, 2017

Sunday

March 19, 2017

Monday

March 20, 2017

Tuesday

March 21, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

  • Germans are profoundly racist and the worst part is that most of them do it in a passive aggressive

    Georgia | Amok Mama: Being racist to Germans

  • I know that maybe the Schöneberger PIZZA LUNA (Marthin-Luther-Str/Motzstr.) doesn't bring Polish Pi

    Artur Jedyński | Pierogis in Berlin

  • I'm German living in Canada, i need to do my taxes

    María T B de Glawe | Tax time!

  • I looked for them online and they said they're closed no longer in business.... very strange....

    adam | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian

  • Use code APRHW9 for ****50 EURO OFF****** for all language courses @ Lingoda.com. Learn English, Fr

    Danny_37 | German in your pyjamas

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription