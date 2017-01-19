You Can Count On Me

Kino Arsenal Potsdamer Straße 2, 10785 Berlin

Kenneth Lonergan, whose Manchester by the Sea is receiving all kinds of international praise right now, has made two other feature films in his career so far. One of them is You Can Count On Me (2000), a moving portrait of two grown siblings getting to know eacher other again. Arsenal is also showing Lonergan's sophomore work Margarita (2006).

