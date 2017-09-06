Youth Culture w/ xxxy b2b Doc Daneeka & Special Guest

Burg Schnabel Schleusenufer 3, 10997 Berlin

Youth Culture are back, this time with a special set from xxxy b2b Doc Daneeka combining their electro sounds; and UK based Viscera, who will be spinning their alternative style of cosmic dance music in the second room. 

Burg Schnabel Schleusenufer 3, 10997 Berlin View Map
