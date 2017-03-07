Yun-hua Chen: Mosaic Space and Mosaic Auteurs

Google Calendar - Yun-hua Chen: Mosaic Space and Mosaic Auteurs - 2017-04-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yun-hua Chen: Mosaic Space and Mosaic Auteurs - 2017-04-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yun-hua Chen: Mosaic Space and Mosaic Auteurs - 2017-04-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - Yun-hua Chen: Mosaic Space and Mosaic Auteurs - 2017-04-05 19:00:00

Volksbühne Linienstraße 227, 10178 Berlin

by

Join linguist and Exberliner film critic Yun-hua Chen for the launch of her new film monograph! Her book explores the concept of mosaic space through the works of auteurs like Alejandro Gonzáles Iñárritu, Atom Egoyan, Hou Hsiao-hsien and Michael Haneke.

Info

Volksbühne Linienstraße 227, 10178 Berlin View Map

Film, Talks & Readings

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Yun-hua Chen: Mosaic Space and Mosaic Auteurs - 2017-04-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yun-hua Chen: Mosaic Space and Mosaic Auteurs - 2017-04-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yun-hua Chen: Mosaic Space and Mosaic Auteurs - 2017-04-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - Yun-hua Chen: Mosaic Space and Mosaic Auteurs - 2017-04-05 19:00:00

Tags

by

ronewa

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

March 7, 2017

Wednesday

March 8, 2017

Thursday

March 9, 2017

Friday

March 10, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    Schwuz

Saturday

March 11, 2017

Sunday

March 12, 2017

Monday

March 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription