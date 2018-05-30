My May 1968

× Expand Photo by Ludwig Binder/Stiftung Haus der Geschichte

Three protagonists look back at the unrest in Berlin 50 years ago.

It all started in the suburbs of Paris and rolled through Germany's unis, and hit Berlin hard as the gunshot that met student leader Rudi Dutschke's head in April 1968. Here too, students craved a new societal order – and fought on campus and in the streets to get it. We asked three historical witnesses to shed their own light on the events that changed Germany.

From FU 1968 to FU 2018: Winfried Fluck

In 1968 the Freie Universität Berlin (FU) was a hotbed for the anti-authoritarian youth movement. Winfried Fluck, now Professor and Chair of American Studies at FU’s John F. Kennedy Institute for North American Studies, bore witness as a student representative whose loyalty was divided between his role as an assistant professor and SPD activist.

"I started my studies at Universität Berlin in 1963 when I was 18. Because of the draft exclusion in West Berlin, it was a very attractive place for critical young intellectuals who didn’t want anything to do with the military. I was active in the Social Democratic Party. I was from a working-class family and I knew university was a privilege. I wasn’t an unfettered radical though. As a member of the SPD, you were considered to be on the right in that climate.

From 1965 on we lived in a permanent state of political activism. Constant demonstrations against the university administration, against the Berlin Senate, especially after the murder of [FU student] Benno Ohnesorg. We created a counter-university, the Kritische Universität, where FU students held their own seminars. I have very strong memories of all the lectures in the Henry Ford Building. A high point was when Herbert Marcuse came to speak there! The movement was against the mandarins that ruled over the university. For my post war generation, they were the embodiment of the type of authoritarian character that we loathed. One example was Ernst Fraenkel, the founder of the John F. Kennedy Institute. He was a German Jew who'd fled to the US in the 1930s, and now taught politicl science and constitutional law at FU. When students started criticising his seminar in the university newspaper, this person who deserved our respect and admiration just exploded. Confronted with our democratic ideals, he just couldn’t cope and refused to continue his seminar. He retired soon after and died five months later. So in a way he was one of the victims of the whole movement. At one point my Doktormutter [doctoral supervisor] refused to speak to me for three months because I had voted along student lines and not with professors as a representative in the university governing body. Although I was her assistant! [Laughs]

We created the 'Critical University' where FU students held their own seminars.”

In May 1968 my wife and I were still in Berlin taking part in numerous demonstrations. However, that is the point when the Extra-parliamentary Opposition (APO) and the radicalisation began, which we thought was wrong. So we were happy to be able to get away to the States in August 1968. When I returned in 1970, everything had become very politicised. There were various factions competing against each other, fighting each other: the Albanian Maoists, the Trotskyists, the Chinese Maoists. In my view, it became more and more irrational. I increasingly distanced myself. It was endless fights among sectarian groups over leadership. In 1970, my professor told me she would offer me an assistantship. Then I got a telephone call: ‘This is Genosse [Comrade] Paul. We hear you are up for an assistantship. Would you be willing to present yourself to the student body?’ He invited me to a meeting on a Sunday night in a huge downtown Berlin apartment. It was arranged like a tribunal. There were four ‘comrades’ sitting in the front of the room. They interviewed the candidates for the research positions two at a time. The only question they were asked was, ‘In case of controversy between students and professors, who would you vote with?’ Of course both of them knew what they had to say. The first one said, ‘Of course with the students.’ But then he had second thoughts, and added something like, ‘Well, it would depend on the topic.’ That was the end of him. The other guy got the job. When I refused to take part in this tribunal, comrade Paul said ‘Then you’re not getting the job.’ [Luckily for Fluck it turned out his employment offer was connected to a special grant and was therefore exempt from the student veto over academic appointments. He could take up the job.]

Looking back and despite the radical turn it later took, I believe that the student movement helped make the German university become a democratic place. Today’s students are still active in their own way: their political engagement has mostly shifted from class conflict to diversity issues. More importantly, the 1968 movement played a huge role in democratising Germany. When I grew up, Germany was still an authoritarian country in many ways. The next generation threw this overboard. I’d grown up as a German ashamed of Germany. When abroad and asked where I was from, I’d just say I was “European”. When I see the path of development Germany has since taken, I am mainly proud." — EJ

× Expand Photo by Ludwig Binder/Stiftung Haus der Geschichte

From Marxist to feminist: Frigga Haug

Born in 1937, Haug had already been an active Marxist militant for years when the 1968 student movement broke in Berlin. Converted to feminism after she experienced the ‘trap’ of motherhood in a small town near Cologne, she ran back to Berlin and would soon dedicate her energy to the socialist women’s movement. At 80, Haug is one of Germany’s foremost feminist intellectuals and regularly speaks at conferences.

"I was in the SDS [Socialist German Student League] and co-founded the Marxist magazine Das Argument in 1959 [she’s still an editor for the publication to this day]. We covered all the topics of the time, which also became the questions of the 1968 movement: sexuality, author-ity and family, education, Poland, the war in Algeria, fascism, antisemitism, etc. At first, we thought the 1968ers’ demeanour wasn’t genuine politics – it was more like a disruption. We were working on analyses of capitalist society, but more and more people started going to big assemblies where everyone yelled over each other and whoever had charisma could take over. We were completely overwhelmed by the movement, but were also part of it. Das Argument became the mouthpiece of the 1968 movement. The print run jumped from 700 to 18,000.

I was a Marxist before I was a feminist. But it was women from the SDS who were at the frontlines of the women's revolt. Media made it look like women in the SDS were limited to typing flyers and making coffee. That’s a total myth – I was in the SDS from the beginning and I never typed a flyer or made coffee. That said, women and women’s issues were never recognised as such in the movement and there was a grand total of seven women in SDS at the time. That’s when I joined the Action Committee for the Liberation of Women, which was just forming, in January or February 1968.

Women take action

We questioned all the morals of the petty bourgeois: prudery, pettiness and taboos. We talked about the power of mass media. Axel Springer, the king of the Bild newspaper, was our enemy number one. We studied how the press creates submissive citizens. We believed that the situation of women was primarily a result of deficiencies in education, and we wanted to counter that with a a “political literacy” campaign. Our slogan from the socialist Frauenbund (women’s league) was: “Everyone should know everything!” I would say that men in the 1968 movement tolerated us but didn’t actively support the women’s organisation. The women’s movement was often called “petty bourgeois” or “marginal” and not taken seriously.

The men in the ‘68 movement tolerated us... but the women’s movement was often called ‘petty bourgeois’ and 'marginal'."

In Das Argument we had been studying Marx’s Grundrisse and Das Kapital, and I took that with me into the Action Committee. One wing of the movement wanted to organise a kindergarten teachers’ strike. They believed that from an early age children were raised to be authoritarian personalities, so they needed an alternative perspective and way of life. But I had just escaped from a year trapped at home with a baby – I didn’t just want to talk about mothers and children. I wanted to study the big picture: How do women end up in a situation where, as soon as they have kids, they end up isolated in the home – no matter what they did until that point. We had to do something against that. Public behaviour back in the Adenauer era was defined by cold prudery. Women didn’t even go to cafés by themselves and they were under strict moral control. All of this was swept away by a wave of liberality. The 1968ers started moving into WGs (shared flats), which would have been inconceivable before 1968.