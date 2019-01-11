Rosa Luxemburg's Berlin

“Berlin has made the most unfavourable impression on me.” It is 1898 and Rosa Luxemburg has just arrived in the capital of the German Empire. She describes it in a letter as: “cold, tasteless, massive – a real barracks; and the dear Prussians with their arrogance, as though every one of them had swallowed the cane with which one had once been beaten...” Fair to say it isn’t love at first sight, but Luxemburg stays here until the bitter end.

