The EXBs: Shoes, subscription and swag all in one

Did your natural aversion to sleeping on the pavement mean you missed out on a pair of coveted BVG/Adidas trainers early this year?

Exberliner are offering you another chance to set your alarm and join a queue – and we've got a much better deal. We’re proud to announce the launch of our own pair of trainers: the EXBs, once again designed in collaboration with Adidas.

EXBs represent not just the epitome of Berlin cool and a year’s subscription to the magazine, but also queue jump status to any of those hard-to-access Berlin venues we’ve ever covered. You read that right. That spread includes but is not limited to:

The Reichstag’s indoor football pitch (you’ll still need your passport for that one)

Berghain (access only when Sven is at the door. Use the password “Let the right ones in”)

Two-in-one Tempelhof discovery tour: free access to refugee shelter and the ex-airport - for a sobering encounter with refugee living in the infamous historical flair of certified Nazi architecture. Frisson guaranteed!

An overnight stay in the Boros Bunker apartment (bring your own toothbrush)

Unlimited access to Dildo King's exclusive lending library (approved by the ladies at Artemis)

Exclusive discounts at select locations famed for their avo toast, ramen burgers, poké, Aeropress brew and more.

We’re proud to share the design of EXBs (handmade with love in a Lichtenberg workshop), which are currently in production, ready to launch at our special pop up on Torstraße from 4:30am, April 2. Just 14 pairs will be available, one for each of the city’s districts – price details and crowd control measures to follow. Sure, that’s probably going to equate to a lot of queuing (again) but all worth it for that hallowed queue jump status…