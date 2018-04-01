The EXBs: Shoes, subscription and swag all in one

Did your natural aversion to sleeping on the pavement mean you missed out on a pair of coveted BVG/Adidas trainers early this year?
Exberliner are offering you another chance to set your alarm and join a queue – and we've got a much better deal. We’re proud to announce the launch of our own pair of trainers: the EXBs, once again designed in collaboration with Adidas.
EXBs represent not just the epitome of Berlin cool and a year’s subscription to the magazine, but also queue jump status to any of those hard-to-access Berlin venues we’ve ever covered. You read that right. That spread includes but is not limited to:
- The Reichstag’s indoor football pitch (you’ll still need your passport for that one)
- Berghain (access only when Sven is at the door. Use the password “Let the right ones in”)
- Two-in-one Tempelhof discovery tour: free access to refugee shelter and the ex-airport - for a sobering encounter with refugee living in the infamous historical flair of certified Nazi architecture. Frisson guaranteed!
- An overnight stay in the Boros Bunker apartment (bring your own toothbrush)
- Unlimited access to Dildo King's exclusive lending library (approved by the ladies at Artemis)
- Exclusive discounts at select locations famed for their avo toast, ramen burgers, poké, Aeropress brew and more.
We’re proud to share the design of EXBs (handmade with love in a Lichtenberg workshop), which are currently in production, ready to launch at our special pop up on Torstraße from 4:30am, April 2. Just 14 pairs will be available, one for each of the city’s districts – price details and crowd control measures to follow. Sure, that’s probably going to equate to a lot of queuing (again) but all worth it for that hallowed queue jump status…