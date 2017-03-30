Loving kids the wrong way

× Expand Illustration by Catherine Franck

Being sexually attracted to children isn’t sick, just acting on it. That’s the idea behind a groundbreaking paedophilia therapy programme at Charité. Time to reevaluate one of our society’s greatest taboos?

Most paedophiles have never touched a child, and never will. Which is a relief when you realise that they might account for at least one percent of the male population. Some of them are seriously struggling with their sexuality, though, and they need help. That’s what the team at Charité’s project “Kein Täter werden” (“Don’t offend”) has been offering to thousands of men since 2005, under the premise that paedophilia might be a sexual orientation like homosexuality or heterosexuality. Their mantra: “You’re not guilty because of your sexual desire, but responsible for your sexual behaviour.” Hannes Gieseler is a sex therapist who’s been involved with the programme for three years. We met at a location the team requested we kept confidential for a dispassionate chat about paedophilia and how acceptance of those affected might be the best way to keep children safe.

Who are the people who come to you?

They are people who are attracted to children and feel that their sexual behaviour is problematic – because they use child pornography, or they’ve been in contact with children and had inappropriate behaviour towards them, and/or feel they might abuse them. They get in touch through the hotline or by email, or they’re sent to us by therapists or doctors. More than 2400 people have contacted our Berlin centre since 2005; 7000 if you look at the whole prevention network.

What are the criteria for being taken in the programme?

We invite them to a two-hour clinical interview in which we explore their sexual history, their behaviour, their fantasies, etc. We establish a diagnosis, and we decide if they fit the programme. Basically, we take paedophiles and hebephiles, patients attracted to prepubescent or pubescent boys and girls. The criterion here is not age, but the physical development of the human body. If you’re attracted to boys or girls before puberty, it’s paedophilia. As soon as puberty starts, it’s hebephilia – the latter accounts for less than 40 percent of paedophiles. All in all, some 500 interviewees have been invited to take part in therapy in Berlin.

Depending on studies, one to nine percent of men have sexual fantasies involving kids.

Who are the ones you turn down?

People with other major addiction or psychiatric diagnoses. Also, they shouldn’t be involved in a pending legal case. We’re not including prosecuted offenders unless their case is closed. The idea is that this could be their motivation to come to therapy – to influence their case.

So, as we speak, how many people are following your therapy here at Charité?

We’re currently seeing around 57 men, with 30 coming in on a weekly basis, mostly for group therapy.

They’re all men?

Yes. Paedophilia among women is very rare. We’ve had no more than 20 come to us over the years, and only one was diagnosed with paedophilia. It’s the same with sex offenders in jail – studies show that most are men.

How do you explain that?

We don’t explain it – we just observe it. It applies to all paraphilias, sexual orientations that don’t lead to procreation – what they used to call “perversions”, from exhibitionism to masochism to fetishes. We know they’re more common with men than women, but we don’t know why.

It’s been reported that over one percent of men are paedophiles – sounds like a lot!

Depending on studies, one to nine percent of men have sexual fantasies involving kids. But paedophilia is really hard to diagnose, especially because it doesn’t have to be exclusive. Some paedophiles are able to sexually engage with adults as well; 40 percent of men in our programme have a partner, over 30 percent have a family. We lack proper systematic data, but one percent seems to be approximately right.

But where do you draw the line?

Literature, for example, is full of characters being attracted to the pure, virginal beauty of a little boy or girl. Thomas Mann’s infatuation for the young Tadzio on a Venice beach... does it make him a paedophile? There’s nothing wrong or abnormal with being sensitive to a kid’s beauty... But once you get aroused by that child, and the memory of that child induces an orgasm during masturbation, then you have crossed the line. Artistic depictions of those fantasies are a grey area, though: whether you draw or paint kids or write novels, you’ve got to be careful not to slip into the illegal realm of child pornography.

Can you ‘profile’ a typical paedophile?

No. The paedophiles we’ve observed in the Berlin programme come from all kinds of social and cultural backgrounds and their ages range from 17 to 70, the average being about 37 years old. Most of them have jobs. Because of their sexual inclination, many of them are lonely; about half never married and don’t have a family. But many others are perfectly successful, happy-looking people. You wouldn’t expect them to be paedophiles if you saw them at your workplace or on the street. They are like you or me.

Many paedophile scandals have involved teachers or child carers – are there more of them in such jobs?

Maybe a bigger proportion, but not so big. But you won’t develop paedophilia from working with kids. It’s there before, and unconsciously, some might be attracted to jobs involving kids.

What about priests? Catholic Church scandals have been linked to repression coming from celibacy, does that make sense?

No, it’s the same. You won’t develop paedophilia because you took a vow of celibacy. It might be that unconsciously or not, they chose this way of life because it made it easier to deal with their preexisting sexuality... but then it catches up with them.

What about the relation between incest and paedophilia? Do all paedophiles molest their own kids?

No, there’s what we call the incest Schranke [barrier]: some paedophiles who are dads are just not interested in their own kids.

This begs the questions: what’s the sexual attraction to kids all about? How do your patients talk about it?

It is very individual. Just as a hetero man is not attracted to every woman, someone attracted to kids is not attracted to all kids. It might have to do with a given child’s personality, their skin, the way they move. For some, it’s just the point puberty hits – that particular budding moment when breasts start growing, pubic hair starts developing. But the realm of sexual fantasies is infinite. You hear some weird things!

Do you have an example?

One man’s fantasy was to be shrunk to about 5cm and then be swallowed alive by a child – in this case, the gender didn’t matter so much – and hang out in their inner organs. This was his favourite sexual fantasy, but he had others, like a fetish for kids’ feet. But all his fantasies involved children.

Is this disease, a pathological disorder? Are paedophiles sick?

It becomes a disorder when the person with this sexual interest is suffering – or someone else is suffering. If you abuse a child, then it is a disorder.

Are you saying the pathological and legal definitions of paedophila totally coincide?

One major difference is that the law makes decisions by age – no pornographic images under age 18, no sex under 16 without parental consent – while we work by bodily age. For us, someone attracted to a 13-year-old with a fully developed woman’s body isn’t a paedophile.

So what about child pornography?

It’s a bit of a grey area, especially online. Looking at pictures of clothed kids in appropriate settings is totally legal. The problem starts as they get undressed. It becomes a crime with the explicit depiction of genitals and/or erotic poses, up till pictures of obscenity or violence. Many paedophiles use underwear catalogues or beach holiday pictures to get aroused, and this is still legal. But we might consider it problematic – for example, we’d ask them to tell us what they think the children in the pictures would think...

Can you explain where paedophilia comes from?

We don’t know. Sexual preferences are as varied as fingerprints. It’s just amazing what can be sexually arousing for a particular individual – anything goes. To be honest, we don’t know where sexual orientation in general comes from. Why is someone heterosexual or homosexual? We don’t know. What we know is that is seems to start with puberty. That’s what most patients say. Whereas most teenagers start fantasizing about adults or same-age kids, they’d have fantasies about younger kids. Of course, it might come to the surface later. That’s why we now have a dedicated teenage programme for kids 12-18.

To refer to paedophilia as a ‘sexual orientation’ – this is a huge taboo you’re challenging here. Most people still associate it with child-abusing monsters...

Yes, there are many misconceptions out there. Not all child molesters are paedophiles – that’s simply not true, at least for 50 percent of them. We know from prison studies that many often have other problems, like personality disorders. And only a minority of paedophiles abuse children. Among those who come to us, it’s about 43 percent, but these have already reached a stage where they need help. We consider paedophilia to be a ‘risk factor’ like smoking for heart disease... But a man can be aroused by children without ever acting on his sexual desire.