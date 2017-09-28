OUT NOW! Our OCTOBER issue!

Forget its reputation as a neighbourhood-sized old folks' home: Charlottenburg is back! In our October issue, we talk to the old guard and the up-and-comers and give you 10 reasons to head West.

WE RUN THE WEST Bookstore lionesses, hipster heirs, the don of Kantstraße and the hair king of Ku'damm: meet Charlottenburg's new and old faces.

OUR TOP 10 We've rounded up our personal favourites, secret tips and new arrivals for a neighbourhood guide you won't find anywhere else.

PARIS BAR From 1979 to today, tales of celebrities, debauchery and accidental sex ed at the legendary Kantstraße bohemian hangout.

JAZZ How a trio of venues help keep the Charlottenburg scene alive.

A NIGHT WITH THE PARROT Sex, anarchy and schnitzel: One writer's diary of 14 hours spent at Charlottenburg's Schwarzes Cafe.

WHORE WARS What's with the district mayor's hypocritical battle to shut down the red-light district around Stuttgarter Platz?

GENTRIFICATION Even in Charlottenburg, rents are skyrocketing. We talked to the residents who are fighting back.

JEANNE MAMMEN An exhibition at the Berlinische Galerie highlights the work of the Ku'damm-based painter, from Weimar decadence to post-war abstraction.

BARRY BURNS The Mogwai musician and Berlin barman on his Brexit angst and his band's lasting popularity.

OLIVER REESE The new Berliner Ensemble artistic director wants the only drama at his theatre to happen in front of the curtain. Plus, a preview of the season.

DANNY LYON Julian Cox, one of the only curators to have worked with the American firebrand photographer, talks about the new retrospective at C/O.

RUBEN ÖSTLUND The Swedish writer-director on his sincerely satirical debut The Square and the downside of political correctness.

BEST OF BERLIN A hipster bar in Lichtenberg, a start-up novelty gift shop, a burlesque academy and a radio switchover.

BERLIN BITES Charlottenburg edition: “Arabian” fine dining and Tim Raue's attempt at French.

