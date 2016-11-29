OUT NOW! Our December NIGHTLIFE issue!

Go forth into the night with our December issue as we explore Berlin's infamous nightlife, from insider secrets and business know-how to integrating refugees and even puppy play. Plus, we explore the Kaiserreich's first Jihadi boot camp, where recruits were trained for trench warfare, and an interview with artist and former dissident punk rocker Cornelia Schleime on receiving the Hannah Höch Prize for lifetime achievement. And more, on newsstands now!

BEYOND BERGHAIN Insider tips, trends and secret spots for a night out.

RUFF PLAY Making bondage cute: the gay fetish community’s new craze means playing around learning to obey your master.

KEEPING THE NIGHT ALIVE Bar and club owners on how they survive and thrive.

TECHNO AND TAXES A bespectacled tax lawyer’s experience of Berghain and why high culture doesn’t matter.

WILLKOMMEN TO THE CLUB Arabic speaking doormen on integration and confusion in the gay clubbing scene.

THE NIGHT SHIFT A comedian-caretaker, a fireman, a suicide-hotline worker and a stargazer on working when we have Feierabend.

A HOME FOR THE NIGHT An evening in at a homeless winter shelter is anything but cosy.

Also in this issue…

THE MUSLIMS OF WÜNSDORF 100 years ago, Germany’s first mosque was built in a village in Brandenburg as part of the Kaiser’s Jihadist training programme.

OLLE STRANDBERG The Swedish circus artist on recovering the ability to walk after a life-changing accident and the benefits of high taxes.

PAOLO VIRZÌ The director of the exuberant and subtly political tragicomedy Like Crazy talks sweat and insanity under the Tuscan sun.

BLACK CRACKER The poet-rapper-producer has been busy with Mozart and will presenting his latest video album Come as U R at SomoS art house and doesn’t want you to dance.

BERLIN BITES Canadian poutine, a dessert bar and a chill vegan café

BEST OF BERLIN The best way to good German is through your stomach, swimming like it’s the belle époque and going under(ground) in a reconstruction of Hitler’s bunker.

...and much, much more!

