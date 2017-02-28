OUT NOW! Our March HEALTH issue!

We're a city of burnouts, smokers, prescription drug addicts, ailing elderly and paedophiles, but at least we've got health insurance. Or do we? Find out about Germany's sick system and much more on newsstands now!

DOUBLE TROUBLE All about Germany's schizophrenic public-private insurance system, and how to navigate it as an expat.

LOVING KIDS THE WRONG WAY A groundbreaking programme at Charité helps paedophiles come to terms with their desires.

SICK HOSPITALS Children's wards and corpse freezers: a guide to exploring the rotting shells of Berlin's most morbid abandoned buildings.

REFUGEE MINDFULNESS For asylum seekers with anxiety, depression or PTSD, finding help can seem impossible... but self-help and dream interpretation groups give them somewhere to turn.

HOW SICK IS BERLIN? We take more sick leave than the average German, and suffer from more burnout and depression. Is the Berliner Luft making us ill?

"THE GERMANS SAVED MY LIFE" An American musician on surviving cancer, owing the hospital €30,000 and being (mostly) happy about it.

CRIMINALLY UNINSURED Will fasting, yoga and acupuncture keep the doctor away? One writer hopes so... because otherwise, she's screwed.

PUTTING GAYS ON THE PILL All about PrEP, the new HIV prevention wonder drug that could be a lifesaver for Berliners... if they've got €820 a month to spare.

IN THE KLAPSE A journey behind the doors of one of Berlin's district mental institutions, and into the minds of its patients.

SMOKERS ON THE SPREE As Germany's smoking ban turns 10, Berliners keep on lighting up. So what's being done about it?

GERMANY'S CARELESSNESS PROBLEM We've got too many old people and not enough nurses. Start-ups and refugees to the rescue?

GETTING YOUR FIX AT THE PHARMACIST Two insiders tell us about "dealing" prescription drugs. Plus: medical weed?

A HOSPITAL WITH HISTORY The scriptwriter behind ARD's new series Charité tells us stories from the past of Berlin's 300-year-old medical institution.

ANTILOPEN GANG An interview with the German rap sensation about punk rock, politics and pizza.

BARRY JENKINS Read our Q&A with the director of this year's Oscar winner Moonlight before it finally hits German screens on March 9.

MAERZMUSIK The Berliner Festspiele's "festival for time issues" presents 10 days of mindblowing experimental music outside the dead white guy canon, Mar 16-26.

ACHIM FREYER The legendary 83-year-old director and set designer on working with Brecht, the Berliner Ensemble's conservatism and why he'd rather be painting.

DEAN SAMESHIMA The Berlin-based American artist and self-deemed preserver of queer culture on painting bathhouse membership cards for his show at Peres Projects.

BERLIN BITES Take a bao: three of the newest restaurants to hop on the Taiwanese sandwich bandwagon.

BEST OF BERLIN Black metal yoga, stories as currency and a Friday night drag-stravaganza.

