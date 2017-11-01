OUT NOW! Our November IDENTITY POLITICS issue!

Identity politics have arrived in Berlin, and the shitstorms are coming fast and furious. Our November issue explores the many race, sexuality and gender identity battles being fought all over town, from the Schwuz fiasco to white dreadlocks.

ANATOMY OF A SHITSTORM The "racist" club, the "fascist" bookstore: we take a deep-dive into four of Berlin's bloodiest identity battles.

MARK LILLA The American author and academic tells us why he thinks liberal identity politics activists are making more than just a tactical mistake.

THE NEW BLACK WAVE The decades-old movement for black social justice in Germany is being joined by new movements led by creative, energetic North American expats.

THE DREADED CONVERSATION Are dreadlocks on white Germans cultural appropriation? One writer finds out it's not always a matter of black and white.

WOMEN* TAKE THE STAGE Intersectional feminism hits Berlin's club and festival scene, where fighting for "women in music" alone won't cut it anymore.

BITING THE BULLET The Gay Berliner dissects the shitstorm around an academic drag queen's new critique of the queer scene.

MANGA'S MOST WANTED How a Berlin-based comic artist got himself in trouble with ID politics activists on three different fronts.

WHITE GERMAN PROBLEMS A member of the far-right Identitarian movement tells us why he's so concerned about protecting the identity of "das Volk".

SORBS Meanwhile, Germany's own ethnic minority fights to hold on to their native tongue.

FINDING YOUR BERLIN IDENTITY Self-identified "Berliners" told us what they think it takes to have a true claim on the city.

Also in this issue...

NINA HOSS The German film star tells us why post-Trump politics inspired her to hit the Schaubühne stage with Returning to Reims.

RED NOVEMBER How Berlin's theatres and museums are celebrating the Russian Revolution's 100th anniversary.

MERET BECKER The singer, actress and Einstürzende Neubauten collaborator talks about the circus, her love for Leonard Cohen and why she's still taking singing lessons.

SOL CALERO She may not have won the Preis der Nationalgalerie, but the Venezuelan-born finalist still dazzled with her colourful installation Amazonas Shopping Center.

BEST OF BERLIN A BER board game, a wax David Bowie and the best and worst street art museums.

BERLIN BITES Vietnamese soup beyond pho.

...And much, much more!

Buy the November issue here or just subscribe now!