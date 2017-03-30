OUT NOW! Our April POPULISM ISSUE!

We might not agree with them, but we have to deal with them – even here in our Berlin bubble. Our April issue takes a hard look at the major players, the "alternative facts" and the uncomfortable truths about the AfD and the European far right.

THE POPULIST PLAYERS Trump, Petry, Wilders, Le Pen... who are they and what do they want? Our guide to the who's who of populism in western Europe.

BEATRIX VON STORCH An exclusive interview about Merkel, Muslims and motherhood with Berlin's AfD figurehead and fundamentalist aristocrat.

BERLIN VS. TRUMP Socialists, feminists and Clintonistas unite: We navigate the web of the US expat resistance.

AFD ANALYSED How dangerous is Germany's far-right populist party? Why is it split between the former East and West? And is it the logical conclusion of Merkel's dubious refugee politics? We asked the experts.

WHY I'M VOTING AFD An English-speaking, open-minded mother of a trans teen confesses her populist sympathies.

A NIGHT WITH BÄRGIDA Two years after Pegida's peak, Ben Knight goes on the march against the "Islamisation of Europe" in Berlin.

POPULISM'S GAY AGENDA Why are populist leaders so LGBTQ-friendly all of a sudden? Exploring the right-wing queer paradox.

FAKING IT What the German media's doing about the viral spread of fake news.

A HUNGARIAN WARNING Where does populism get you? Three cautionary tales from the land of Orbán.

POPULISM GOES LEFT How Poland's Razem party leads a meme-fuelled rebellion.

Also in this issue...

FALK RICHTER The German playwright talks about raising Nazism from the dead in Fear, and his beef with Beatrix von Storch.

RAOUL PECK The director of last month's The Young Karl Marx and this month's I Am Not Your Negro on what we can all learn from James Baldwin.

CHRISTIANE RÖSINGER The grand dame of the Berlin musical underground brings her latest opus, Lieder ohne Leiden, to the HAU stage on April 1.

GORKI IN EXILE The post-migrant theatre's new Exile Ensemble – seven directors, writers and performers from the Middle East – puts on their debut performance Winterreise, starting April 8.

KASIA FUDAKOWSKI The British-Polish sculptor smashes her art and comedy icons together (sometimes pornographically) for her show Double Standard, opening April 28 at ChertLüdde.

BEST OF BERLIN Rosa Parks' house in Wedding, a new-old record store and queer cinema for refugees.

BERLIN BITES Brexit alert! We try "New London Cuisine" in a Moabit dungeon and find an Indian joint even jaded Londoners would approve of.

...And much, much more!

