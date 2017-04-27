OUT NOW! Our May SAVE BERLIN issue!

Eight years after our “Save Berlin” festival at Stattbad Wedding (RIP), Berliners are no longer only fighting off gentrification – we're grappling with a full-blown housing crisis. Our new government is doing the best they can to stop greedy developers and real estate speculators, but is that good enough?

THE HOME FRONT What's contributing to Berlin's housing shortage, and how is the red-red-green coalition trying to turn back the tide?

HOT OR NOT? From the sale of the Kreuzberger Zentrum to Zalando's colonisation of Cuvrybrache, Experimentdays founder Michael LaFond evaluates nine developments on the urban landscape.

UP IN THE AIR The writing's on the wall: Tegel Airport will close once the Berlin Brandenburg Airport opens. Or will a people's referendum save our favourite hexagon?

THE LANDLORDS FROM HELL Junkies in the stairwell, leaky ceilings, broken heaters... fed-up tenants take on GMRE, the worst Hausverwaltung in Berlin.

FRIEDEL54'S LAST STAND Scrappy Neukölln anarchists prepare to face off against the Luxembourgian shell corporation evicting their community space.

STUDIOS MADE OF SAND It's almost as hard to find an affordable art studio as it is an affordable flat – but Berlin needs its artists as much as artists need it. Can the city and its creatives work together?

REFUGEE HOMES: THE NEW PLATTENBAU? Architects bemoan Berlin's utilitarian solutions to its refugee housing crisis.

HERE COME THE KINOS Are indie cinemas the new third-wave coffee shops? A look at the boutique movie theatres that have been sprouting up.

Also in this issue...

4 BLOCKS A new German TV series goes behind shisha bar doors to depict the world of the Kurdish-Lebanese mob scene in Neukölln.

THEATERTREFFEN The biggest theatre fest in the German-speaking world is here! Catch native Berliner Ersan Mondtag among a whole host of Germany's finest presenting their work with English surtitles, May 6-21.

ROMUALD KARMAKAR Another documentary about techno? The maker of Denk ich an Deutschland in der Nacht explains his love for the Berlin scene.

XIU XIU Jamie Stewart tells us why writing lyrics isn't fun ahead of his band's May 4 gig at Heimathafen (and a winter residency at Silent Green).

A QUEER MIGRATION An exhibition at the Schwules Museum looks at the German-Turkish connection through a queer lens.

BEST OF BERLIN Jewish open houses, Kazim Akboga's last words, drifting and macrame!

BERLIN BITES The latest “real Mexican food” contender and celebrity tapas 2.0

...And much, much more!

Buy the May issue here or just subscribe now!