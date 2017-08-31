OUT NOW! Our September POLITICS issue!

On September 24, Germans head to the polls, and – well, no spoilers, but we don't think anyone will be surprised by the results. But there's more to German politics than the monolith that is Merkel. Find out about alternative parties, the original alt-right, the mysteries of the Turkish vote and the ins and outs of campaign postering... plus Art Week, the Literature Festival, the new Volksbühne and loads more, on stands now!

WHERE'S THE GERMAN CORBYN? Why haven't German left-wingers been able to produce their own anti-Merkel contender? Experts from the SPD and Die Linke lay out the reasons.

FIND YOUR OWN ALTERNATIVE FOR DEUTSCHLAND! We talked to monks, vegans, jokers, rappers and the leaders of five other small parties that each want their own piece of the political pie.

ASK A MUHTAR Three Turkish “wise men” (and one wise woman) explain what their communities are thinking about at election time.

SIGNS OF THE TIMES Who put up all those campaign ads? We joined members of big and small parties for the annual postering ritual.

CAPITAL POVERTY That prosperous economy Merkel's been boasting about hasn't made much of a difference in Berlin, where single moms and elderly pensioners still struggle to get by.

THE ORIGINAL ALT-RIGHT They're in danger of losing their funding, but the neo-Nazi NPD party isn't giving up just yet.

Also in this issue...

GET LIT The International Literature Festival is coming (Sep 6-16)! We've got the big names and the background reading in our preview; stay tuned for more on exberliner.com.

AL GORE The climate change activist and former veep talks about his Inconvenient Sequel, in theatres Sep 7.

OLAFUR ELIASSON Berlin's favourite art megastar tells us why he's relaunching his Festival for Future Nows... now.

SNOWDEN'S BACK New exhibition Signals is bringing the Snowden files back to Berlin – literally, in the form of Evan Light's suitcase.

ART WEEK Fairs, festivals, films and exhibition openings galore: we've got the top 10 things not to miss inside the art whirlwind, Sep 14-17.

SEASON'S GREETINGS Relaunches, makeovers and hot gossip: the autumn theatre calendar is here, and it's even more dramatic than usual. Plus, an appraisal of the “new” Volksbühne.

MUSIKFEST Yes I will yes! Berlin composer Rebecca Saunders presents her latest take on James Joyce's most famous passage at the Festspiele's annual orchestral music bash.

BEST OF BERLIN Indoor skydiving, a reusuable to-go cup scheme and two new international mags.

BERLIN BITES Avocado toast. Because 2017.

...And much, much more!

