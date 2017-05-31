OUT NOW! Our 15th birthday SPECIAL EDITION ISSUE!

EXBERLINER TURNS 15! To celebrate a decade and a half in Berlin, we've put together a super-sized collector's edition featuring articles, interviews, rants, confessions and exposes from 2002-2017, handpicked by our editors and devoted readers. Ready to take a trip down memory lane?

NOTABLE AND QUOTABLE Berlin icons from Peaches to Sven tell us makes this city special.

TRENDING TOPICS Following Mitte club death, smoking, singledom and food trends over 15 years.

TACKLING TABOOS Confronting unexpected and uncomfortable truths about sexism, racism, homophobia and paedophilia.

GUILT JUNKIES Stories of Holocaust shame, memorials and victimhood.

GDR HANGOVER Selling the Berlin Wall, the NSA versus the Stasi and the American "kid" who spied for East Germany.

FACES OF ISLAM Of mosques, veils, converts and debunked stereotypes.

THE ENEMY WITHIN Coming face to face with an ex-neo-Nazi and a future jihadist.

UNDERCOVER Demonstrating with Bärgida, dealing in Görli and drinking with right-wingers.

SHITSTORMS The articles that got us in the most trouble, including the infamous "Sorry, no German!".

CRIMINAL CONFESSIONS An expat bike thief, a drug entrepreneur, a shoplifter and a visa husband spill their secrets

X-RATED Doggy sex, penis cannibalism and an animal-free "horse market".

...and much more!

Also in this issue:

RUMMELSNUFF The muscle behind Exberliner's new trailer and star of our birthday party on June 3 talks about his GDR upbringing, his start in showbiz and his surprisingly good French skills.

JOCHEN HICK The director of Out in East Berlin takes a look at queer life on the other side of the Wall in My Wonderful West Berlin.

MICHAEL MÜLLER No, not the mayor: The man behind a pair of fashionable new exhibitions at Galerie Thomas Schulte explains what makes his clothing and cosmetics art.

PERFORMING ARTS FEST Berlin's stages explode with indie performance from June 13-18, and we've got your guide.

